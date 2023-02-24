Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells $157,800.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,136.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Udemy Stock Performance

Udemy stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 70.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 141.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Udemy Company Profile

UDMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

