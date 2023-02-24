Radu Barsan Sells 2,526 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Radu Barsan sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $208,496.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Radu Barsan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Thursday, February 9th, Radu Barsan sold 2,197 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $183,317.68.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $98.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.81.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on POWI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.