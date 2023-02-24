Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Gregory A. Carlin Sells 50,000 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE RSI opened at $4.04 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $890.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.80.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
