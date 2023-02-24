Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Gregory A. Carlin Sells 50,000 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

NYSE RSI opened at $4.04 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $890.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 16.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

