American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.74.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Well will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 738,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,981 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Well by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.