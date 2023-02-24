Bath & Body Works’ (BBWI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NYSE BBWI opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8,507.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

