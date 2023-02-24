Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE APH opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

