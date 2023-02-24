Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$5.75 at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.31.
NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.15.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
