Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$5.75 at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinox Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.