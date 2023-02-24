JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $19.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.70.
América Móvil Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.
América Móvil Company Profile
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).
