Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $123.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.78.

NYSE ALLE opened at $113.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. Allegion has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. Allegion’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

