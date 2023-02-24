Credit Suisse Group Raises AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target to $28.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

AMK stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

About AssetMark Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 70,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

