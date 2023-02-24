Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Barclays

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.07.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 22.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.