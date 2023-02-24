Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44.
Advaxis Company Profile
