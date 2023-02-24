Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $18.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATUS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.07.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

