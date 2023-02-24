Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target to $43.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGR. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.4 %

Avangrid stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

