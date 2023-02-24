Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TPRFF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aris Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Aris Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining Stock Down 1.4 %

TPRFF stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Aris Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.