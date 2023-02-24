Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQX. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.31.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 235,219 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 532,514 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth $10,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

