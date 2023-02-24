Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQX. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.31.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.