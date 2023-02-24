Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,383 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 29.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Ventas stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

