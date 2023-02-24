Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.46 Million Stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,244 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $361,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $43.93 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06.

