ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,839.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,081,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 547.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 354,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 157,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $133,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SH opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.