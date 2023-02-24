Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.59 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.92% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $17,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIZE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Client First Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $133.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.29.

