Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,517 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,517 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Barclays upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

CHKP stock opened at $125.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.04. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

