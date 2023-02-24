Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,106 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Etsy worth $18,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Etsy by 35.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $131.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $163.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

