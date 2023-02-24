Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,419 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $17,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after buying an additional 1,830,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

