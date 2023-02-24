Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.02 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,301 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $19,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $73.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

