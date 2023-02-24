Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 3,723 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after acquiring an additional 793,970 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,166,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,163,000 after purchasing an additional 409,391 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,367. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.2 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Profile



Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

