Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $19,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $218.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 205.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

