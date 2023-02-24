Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Markel worth $19,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Markel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Markel by 62.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth about $586,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 12.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.
Markel Trading Up 0.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
