Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $19,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 12.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 97,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 90,179 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth $1,215,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 23,433.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $121.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.95.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.