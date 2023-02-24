ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $17,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749,369 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,694,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,085,000 after purchasing an additional 326,496 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 109.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 441,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 230,517 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

