Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.90 Million Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 736,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $18,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 62.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 23.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

