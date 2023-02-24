Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $19,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000.

FTEC opened at $105.58 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $127.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.25.

