Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 11,315 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $9,853,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 264.0% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 480,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 348,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 99.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 299,270 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 10,284.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 290,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth $2,538,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

EverQuote Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ EVER opened at $15.33 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $492.86 million, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,145 shares of company stock valued at $774,799. 41.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

