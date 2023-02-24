Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.