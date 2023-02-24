Brown Advisory Inc. Has $610,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 36.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $5,129.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,942.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,508.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,500.00.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $89.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total transaction of $4,599,405.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares in the company, valued at $584,733,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,927 shares of company stock worth $20,690,321 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Stories

