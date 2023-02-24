Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $17,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

JMBS stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.