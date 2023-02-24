Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $17,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
JMBS stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.