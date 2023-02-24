Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 48,928 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,455 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Shares of BUD opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $66.05.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

