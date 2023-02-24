Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.33. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.