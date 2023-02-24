iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.59% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,500,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,470,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,397,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 384,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,743 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,069 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

LRGF opened at $41.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96.

