iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.59% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,500,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,470,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,397,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 384,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,743 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,069 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
LRGF opened at $41.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.