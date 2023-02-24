Loop Capital Boosts Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $19.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of CWAN opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -452.25 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 45,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $876,531.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,828,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,002,466.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Gayatri Raman sold 13,114 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $240,510.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,169 shares in the company, valued at $259,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 45,252 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $876,531.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,828,212 shares in the company, valued at $171,002,466.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 867,271 shares of company stock worth $16,592,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

