Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.88.

TECK.B opened at C$55.02 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$32.68 and a 12 month high of C$62.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$54.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.32. The firm has a market cap of C$27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

