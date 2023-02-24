National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABX. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$28.00.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$21.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

