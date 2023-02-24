Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLTTF. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a sector perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

