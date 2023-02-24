Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Superior Plus from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.15.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$11.04 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.44 and a 1 year high of C$12.58. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 368.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

