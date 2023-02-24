OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC upgraded OceanaGold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of OCANF stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

