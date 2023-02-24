dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
dormakaba Stock Performance
Shares of DRRKF opened at $366.69 on Thursday. dormakaba has a 52-week low of $335.15 and a 52-week high of $366.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.72 and its 200-day moving average is $435.65.
dormakaba Company Profile
