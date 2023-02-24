AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGFMF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AGF Management from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

AGF Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

