5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
FPLSF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins raised shares of 5N Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
5N Plus Stock Performance
Shares of FPLSF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $167.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
