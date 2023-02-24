Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.70.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

