Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Hold

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Better Collective A/S Stock Performance

Shares of BTRCF opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Better Collective A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53.

