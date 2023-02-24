Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

